COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs welcomed a baby howler monkey on Tuesday. The new arrival was born to 3-year-old’s Charlie and Howie.

Zookeepers say mom and baby are bonding quickly and well.

“The baby appeared to be strong immediately after the birth, and Charlie’s maternal instinct was evident within the hour. Within moments of her baby’s birth, Charlie was cradling and grooming the baby, even softly patting the back of the baby’s head as she held it,” officials said in a news release.

Mom and dad were recommended to breed together because of their genetics. The new addition helps the Black Howler Monkey Species Survival Plan.

The baby’s gender won’t be known for “months,” and it has not been given a name.

Visitors can see them in their exhibit in the Monkey Pavilion.