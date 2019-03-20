AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora say that a young man found dead along the Sand Creek Trail in the middle of last week’s blizzard was murdered. The man has been identified as Martin Galdamez, 24, from El Salvador.

Now, the community store Tienda Salvadoreña is raising money to help send Martin home to El Salvador one last time.

Delia Rivera’s family has owned Tienda Salvadoreña for 25 years. It has survived so long, because it’s a taste of home for immigrants from Central America.

“You come and you meet people and they become your lifeline you meet different people of the same so mostly these guys hang out together,” said Delia.

That’s why when she heard about the death of Martin, a young man from El Salvador living in Aurora, she knew she had to do something. She is collecting donations for Martin’s family.

“Some put $100 to whatever they can.”

Delia didn’t know Martin but lots of people in Denver and Aurora did know him. She says the Central American community is taking it hard.

“I think this kid hit more home because of the age. He’s just been here about two or three years so like I said they were all once this guy.”

The money will be used to ship Martin’s body back to El Salvador so his parents can bury him there.

Delia says it’s the least the Salvadorian community can do for one of their own, “They have come together a lot lately.”

Anyone who has information about Martin’s death is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at (303) 739-6050.