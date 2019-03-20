  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Two Auraria police officers were treated for minor injuries on Wednesday after a hit-and-run accident. The suspect driver was arrested a short time later.

Two Auraria police officers were rushed to the hospital for minor injuries. They were making a routine traffic stop at a parking lot just west of the Tivoli Center.

(credit: CBS)

The person the officers had stopped had some warrants out for his arrest. According to police, that person decided to leave the scene, backed up and struck a motorcycle police officer and one who was on foot.

The driver took off but left his driver’s license with officers. The suspect apparently drove home and that’s where officers arrested him.

