ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County commissioners approved a halt on new oil and gas permits on Wednesday.

The resolution is in response to a motion being considered by the state legislature, SB19-181, which would give local governments new, limited authority to regulate oil and gas operations.

SB19-181 passed the State Senate last week. The motion passed the board of commissioners 5-0, with zero abstentions.

The ban on new drilling permits will last six months.