DENVER (CBS4) – Prom night is something teenage girls (and boys) look forward to, especially after getting all dolled up and finding a fabulous dress. The TLC channel is making that a reality for about 250 high school students in need from Denver Public Schools.

Tuesday morning, those students got personal fairy-tale makeovers, courtesy of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Prom” show.

Students shopped through more than 2,500 designer prom dresses from Macy’s, along with shoes and accessories, which are all essential for the big night. Guys also got their pick of tuxedos.

In addition, the teens got one-on-one style consultations with TLC’s Fashion Director Monte Durham.

It’s all to help remove the financial burden from high school students across the country, while spreading a message of empowerment. The goal is to go beyond the dress and tuxedo to build self-confidence and prepare students for college by featuring scholarship, internship and mentorship opportunities.

“For some of these students, this may be the first time they’ve tried on a dress or been fitted personally for a tuxedo, so we never take that for granted. Our mission really is to inspire and lead these students along the incredible pathway they are on for success,” Durham explained.

“It’s very caring of them because not a lot of people are able to get a dress and pay for it. TLC is helping us out with a lot,” added student Cassandra Dominguez.

Denver is one of five cities chosen in the United States for “Say Yes to the Prom” this season.