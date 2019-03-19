WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Westminster is banning trailer boats from Standley Lake indefinitely. That’s because there are concerns about the threat of zebra and quagga mussels in the water.

The mussels can clog drinking water infrastructure as well as destroy a lake’s eco-system. So far, there aren’t any zebra or quagga mussels in the water and they want to keep it that way.

Westminster says that last year, boaters weren’t always playing by the rules and deliberately bypassing protective measures.

All 2019 boat permits that have been issued for trailered boats have been cancelled. Those who paid for the permits will receive a refund. No new permits will be issued.

Permits can still be purchased for non-trailered watercraft such as kayaks, canoes, rafts and paddleboards. Those will still have to go through the city’s decontamination procedure.

“Standley Lake is the drinking water supply for roughly 300,000 people in Westminster, Northglenn and Thornton,” said Max Kirschbaum, Public Works and Utilities Department director in a statement. “Water comes directly from the lake into our treatment system. If these mussels establish themselves in the lake, there would be significant, on-going costs to keep our system running. Protecting our community’s water supply will always be the chief concern.”

According to Westminster, Standley Lake was the first body of water in Colorado to implement a zebra and quagga mussel protection plan. Since 2007, Westminster has utilized a system of decontamination for all watercraft, plus a quarantine program for all trailered boats.