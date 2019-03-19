Filed Under:Fremont County News, Pig

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A pet pig was finally captured after it spent hours running around Penrose. The pig, named “Bacon Bits” was returned to its owners after the chase.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office saw the pig running around near Penrose, not too far from Canon City. He was running along a fence and tormenting some dogs.

(credit: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office)

The pig wasn’t a wild boar, but a pet pig. Deputies located the owners who got him before he could run all the way home. No word on whether he was crying “Wheee… wheee… wheee.”

