LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police investigators are investigating a suspicious man in a neighborhood near Warren Avenue and Warren Drive.

Investigators say an 8-year-old boy told them the man approached him asking if he wanted to see puppies.

The incident happened on Feb. 27 at around 3:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair, green eyes and a neck tattoo of a skull with an arrow through it and a bullet going through an eye.

If you have more information, you’re asked to call Det. Kim Collins at 303-987-7004.