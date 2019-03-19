  • CBS4On Air

Bringing Musice To Life, Instrument Drive


DENVER (CBS4) – More than 100 instruments were donated to the Bringing Music to Life Instrument Drive on Tuesday. Gary Morrison says he collected a lot of the instruments through the years but also inherited his dad’s collection.

(credit: CBS)

He says they were sitting in his basement, and he didn’t know what to do with them. That’s until his wife saw a CBS4 report about the drive.

(credit: CBS)

“If it can help children, then I think that’s just wonderful, and it relieves me of the burden of having all of this stuff,” Morrison said.

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ |Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The drive runs through March 23.

LINK: Bringing Music to Life

