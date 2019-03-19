



More than 100 instruments were donated to the Bringing Music to Life Instrument Drive on Tuesday. Gary Morrison says he collected a lot of the instruments through the years but also inherited his dad’s collection.

He says they were sitting in his basement, and he didn’t know what to do with them. That’s until his wife saw a CBS4 report about the drive.

“If it can help children, then I think that’s just wonderful, and it relieves me of the burden of having all of this stuff,” Morrison said.

The drive runs through March 23.

