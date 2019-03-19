  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Littleton News, Winderemere Circle

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a house fire in Littleton before dawn on Tuesday. Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the home on Winderemere Circle near Mineral and Winderemere Street at 6:15 a.m.

The home suffered significant damage in the fire.

(credit: CBS)

In May 2018, inspectors with the City of Littleton responded to the home after several municipal code violations. At that time, the home was determined to be uninhabitable and an order was issued to bring it to a state of good repair.

The property owner was unresponsive but was eventually granted extensions by the city to make corrections to the property. He failed to make those corrections and in November 2018 a final notice and order to demolish was issued.

(credit: CBS)

The property owner appealed the order. After several continuances and a hearing, the property owner requested another continuance on a hearing that was set for March 20.

According to the City of Littleton, the Building Board of Appeals will be advised by its attorney at that meeting on how to proceed in light of the fire.

Copter4 flew over the burning home in Littleton (credit: CBS)

