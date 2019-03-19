DENVER (CBS4) – A storm east of Colorado will cause easterly upslope flow along the Front Range on Tuesday. The upslope will cause clouds and possibly light snow showers in the metro area between about 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The best chance for snow will be above about 6,500 feet in Douglas, Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties. These areas in the foothills may even see minor accumulation with up to 2-3 inches in a few isolated locations.

Farther east and north there will be very little to no accumulation but light snow may still fall anywhere around the Denver and Boulder areas. Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley has virtually no chance for snow.

A much stronger storm system will impact Colorado later this weekend with snow returning to the mountains Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will likely be too warm for snow in Denver but we could see rain showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday. A sure sign our transition into spring has started.