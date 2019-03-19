  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm east of Colorado will cause easterly upslope flow along the Front Range on Tuesday. The upslope will cause clouds and possibly light snow showers in the metro area between about 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The best chance for snow will be above about 6,500 feet in Douglas, Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties. These areas in the foothills may even see minor accumulation with up to 2-3 inches in a few isolated locations.

Farther east and north there will be very little to no accumulation but light snow may still fall anywhere around the Denver and Boulder areas. Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley has virtually no chance for snow.

A much stronger storm system will impact Colorado later this weekend with snow returning to the mountains Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will likely be too warm for snow in Denver but we could see rain showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday. A sure sign our transition into spring has started.

 

Ashton Altieri

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s