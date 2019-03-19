DENVER (CBS4)– The 20-year plan for Denver focuses on promoting healthy growth and a more inclusive city. The plan that took three years to develop was presented on Tuesday.

The plans include zoning to protect historic neighborhoods, create affordable housing, updating safety standards for sidewalks and streets. City officials say they took thousands of public comments on Denver’s future.

“We would dream to have 25,000 people lean in. To have it come to fruition, during this planning process, I think says a lot about the way the people of Denver feel in terms of their role and the importance of community engagement,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

The Denver City Council will review the plans in the next few weeks.