CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pios recently clinched their sixth straight appearance in the NCHC’s Frozen Faceoff thanks to a sweep of North Dakota over the weekend.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for our program,” said Carle. “It was a great weekend for us. We needed to up our level of desperation and our overall compete against a team that we knew was playing for their season, and really liked how we were able to do that for the most part all week long and particularly Saturday night.”

The Pios have been getting great play from their freshman class all season long, which is a big reason why they’ve clinched a berth in the NCAA tournament.

“We’ve needed everybody at different points this year,” said Carle. “Our freshman have come in and I think they’re (the third) scoring class in the country amongst freshman.”

Denver will take on Minnesota-Duluth in the Frozen Faceoff. The game is scheduled for 6:38 on Friday evening at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn.