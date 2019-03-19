



The big Broadway musical “Hello, Dolly!” is coming to Denver and bringing legendary actress Betty Buckley with it. Buckley plays the iconic character Dolly Gallagher Levi, a headstrong matchmaker who’s comes to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for businessman Horace Vandergelder.

The Tony Award winning actress has a long list of Broadway credits, including the original production of “Cats,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “1776,” and “Pippin.” Television viewers may remember her from “Eight is Enough” and more recently the series “Preacher.” Her film credits include the 1976 film “Carrie”, “Tender Mercies,” “The Happening,” and the 2016 film “Split.”

“Betty Buckley is one of the most amazing actresses that I’ve ever shared the stage with. She is right there with you at all times. She’s so present, she has that thing that can’t be taught,” said Analisa Leaming, who plays Irene.

“She’s a spectacular force on that stage, as everyone who comes to the show sees. And it’s truly just remarkable to work with her,” said Nic Rouleau, who plays “Cornelius.”

“Hello, Dolly!” is one of the most enduring musical theater hits to come from Broadway. This touring production has some of the original sets and costumes from the Broadway production, and a classic star taking center stage creating the ultimate Broadway experience.

“To not only see her work, and be in the same room with her and perform with her is such a blessing,” said Kristen Hahn, who plays “Minnie.” “You learn so much from watching an icon like that really take the stage and be the star that she is.”

“Hello, Dolly!” is playing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from March 27 – April 7.