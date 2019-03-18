AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz say they have discovered a gene in women that may break down hormones in birth control. That could increase their risk of pregnancy.

The study finds women who carry an uncommon genetic variant may produce an enzyme that breaks down hormones found in birth control.

A total of 350 women participated in the study and five percent of them had a certain gene that is usually active in fetuses and then is switched off before birth. Some women with this gene continue to make the enzyme into adulthood.

Researchers say their finding may explain why the pill has not been 100 percent effective, something that has never been explained.