DENVER (CBS4) – Drivers are being asked to buckle up through a new campaign that is being launched by the Colorado Department of Transportation. The campaign is called “Click It for Quick Trips.”

The idea behind this awareness campaign is to alert drivers that statistics show that people buckle up less when driving a short distance from home, even though 50 percent of crashes actually occur within five miles of home.

CDOT will use new billboards that show cars colliding with common objects like a cup of coffee or a jug of milk. The message is that even when you are heading out for coffee or to grab groceries at a store down the road, you need to wear your seat belt.

“You never know when a drunk driver is going to come down, a sleepy driver, a drugged driver, somebody who comes into your lane and there is nothing you can do,” explained Sam Cole, CDOT’s Safety Manager. “You just better hope you have your seat belt to protect you.”

CDOT says 14 percent of Colorado drivers don’t wear their seat belts.

The campaign will also use social media and a large outdoor display of a wrecked vehicle at the Belmar Shopping Center to spread awareness throughout the month of March.