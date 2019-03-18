



Charlee Shaw is back in the hospital, recovering from yet another round of surgeries. The 6 year old has been in and out of the hospital since Christmas Eve, when a drunk driver hit the vehicle she was in killing her mother, Sancy Shaw.

“She had a few little hiccups with that surgery Wednesday and then Thursday, and it really kind of set her back. She is going to have to overcome a new set of challenges this time, and we think today she made forward progress on that,” said Charlee’s grandfather, Keith Florquist.

The surgeries were needed to install a bone flap, remove of blood clot and address bleeding on the brain. Florquist added that speech is still absent, and movement on her right side is minimal, although she has no trouble walking short distances with some assistance.

Florquist spoke to CBS4 the same day Charlee’s father, Brett Shaw, announced the “Live Like Sancy, The Sancy Shaw Memorial Scholarship.” The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Steamboat Springs High School who embodies what it was to “Live like Sancy.”

“We feel that this is an incredible avenue where we can reach and bless someone else and continue that positive impact that Sancy had,” said Brett Shaw.

Shaw says his family has been overwhelmed by the support from people around the country and this is their chance to give back.

