DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Red Mountain Pass, also known as U.S. 550, could remain closed for a few more weeks, Colorado Department of Transportation officials say. The pass has been closed because of significant avalanches dumping feet of snow onto the roadway.
CDOT closed the pass on March 3. Crews performed more mitigation work last weekend on 25 known slide paths that could threaten the highway.
“We have never encountered avalanche slides to this magnitude. We’re pleased with the outcome of the avalanche control operations. Crews can now work without risk of potential slides,” said CDOT Area Maintenance Supervisor, Vance Kelso, in a news release.
Crews are trying to push all of the snow and debris off of the highway between Silverthorne and Ouray.
CDOT say crews are working around the clock.