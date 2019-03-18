DENVER (CBS4)– Some volunteers with the Red Cross in Colorado and Wyoming will help those in Nebraska suffering from flooding after last week’s blizzard called the Bomb Cyclone. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says more rivers will break cresting records in the next two days.

A total of five volunteers will help in Nebraska, including helping with shelter, food and offering support where needed.

Parts of Nebraska started flooding last week and many areas have experienced record-breaking conditions.

The National Weather Service says a crest is the highest point of a flood wave. After passing that particular point, the water level usually stops rising and stabilizes.

The Elkhorn River at Waterloo crested at 24.6 feet on Saturday, breaking its 1962 record by 5.5 feet.

The Platte River, which starts in the Rocky Mountains and flows through Colorado and Wyoming and then Nebraska, eventually making its way into the Missouri River, which meets with the Mississippi.

The Missouri River is expected to crest at 47.5 feet on Tuesday, breaking its 2011 record by more than a foot, NEMA said. The flooding is expected to continue through Thursday.