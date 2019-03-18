  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – If the month were to have ended on Sunday, this would officially be the fourth coldest March on record in Denver going back nearly 150 years. The average temperature in the city from March 1 through March 17 was 29.4 degrees.

That’s just slightly warmer than March 1912, 1924 and 1965. If our average temperature were not to change for the rest of the month, we would displace March 1906 for fourth place.


Also remarkable is that of the 17 days completed so far this month, 14 have included below normal high temperatures.

Looking ahead at the final two weeks of the month, it seems unlikely temperatures would warm above normal through at least March 24. And looking beyond March 24, the offcial climate outlook from NOAA calls for cooler than normal temperatures.

Therefore it seems likely March 2019 will end up finishing somewhere on the list of Top 20 coldest March months on record in Denver. Here is the current list:

1 26.4 1912
2 28.0 1924
3 29.0 1965
4 29.7 1906
5 32.1 1969
6 32.2 1891
7 32.8 1958
8 33.0 1964
9 33.1 1899
10 33.2 1917
11 33.3 1932
12 33.5 1970
13 33.6 1915
14 33.7 1952
14 33.7 1948
16 33.8 2002
16 33.8 1888
18 33.9 1923
19 34.4 1880
20 34.5 1944

 

