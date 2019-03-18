  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs

(AP) – A plant that treats wastewater draining from the Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado has resumed operating after being shut down by a winter storm that struck the area this past week. The New Mexico Environment Department announced Saturday afternoon that it received word from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the facility was back up and running.

Gold King Mine (credit: CBS)

The EPA says fluctuating electricity stopped the plant Thursday night.

The plant was installed after the EPA inadvertently triggered a wastewater spill from the Gold King in 2015, contaminating rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s