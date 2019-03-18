Filed Under:Adams County News, Deputy Heath Gumm Killed, Dreion Dearing, Heath Gumm

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of killing Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm appeared in court on Monday. Dreion Dearing was arraigned in court on first-degree murder charges.

Deputy Heath Gumm (credit: Adams County)

Gumm died Jan. 24, 2018 while responding to an assault near 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton.

Dearing has been charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer after deliberation, first-degree felony murder of a peace officer, first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third-degree assault.

Adams County District Judge Mark Warner entered not guilty pleas on Dearing’s behalf as to all the charges.

The trial is set to begin Sept. 3.

