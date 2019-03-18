ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of killing Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm appeared in court on Monday. Dreion Dearing was arraigned in court on first-degree murder charges.

Gumm died Jan. 24, 2018 while responding to an assault near 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton.

Dearing has been charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer after deliberation, first-degree felony murder of a peace officer, first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third-degree assault.

Adams County District Judge Mark Warner entered not guilty pleas on Dearing’s behalf as to all the charges.

The trial is set to begin Sept. 3.