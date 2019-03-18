By Justin Adams

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets are finally on the doorstep of the postseason. With a Denver win or a loss by the Sacramento Kings, the Nuggets will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Denver (46-22) has won four out of the last five games, including three straight at home.

During the spotless home stand, the Nuggets defense has shined. Holding the Dallas Mavericks to ten points in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers to 40 points in the 2nd half. It’s the type of defense Denver will need for a deep playoff run.

“It all comes down to effort for me,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “I mean, if you want to be a good defensive player, if you want to be a good defensive team, its effort. I mean we can talk about coverages and this and that. If you play hard, and have pride and you work, and you give multiple effort, you have a chance to be a good defensive team.”

Denver’s playoff seeding will be decided by how well they play on the road. The Nuggets hold a 16-16 road record and nine of the final 14 games will be played away from the Pepsi Center. Denver has lost the six of their past eight road games and will look to turn the tide Monday night against the Boston Celtics. The game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. MT.

“We still have work to do,” Nuggets guard Monte Morris said. “We don’t want to just look forward towards the playoffs. We want to stay sharp in the regular season and when the playoffs come we’ll deal with it.”