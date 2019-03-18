  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs

By Justin Adams

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets are finally on the doorstep of the postseason. With a Denver win or a loss by the Sacramento Kings, the Nuggets will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Denver (46-22) has won four out of the last five games, including three straight at home.

Michael Malone (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

During the spotless home stand, the Nuggets defense has shined. Holding the Dallas Mavericks to ten points in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers to 40 points in the 2nd half. It’s the type of defense Denver will need for a deep playoff run.

“It all comes down to effort for me,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “I mean, if you want to be a good defensive player, if you want to be a good defensive team, its effort. I mean we can talk about coverages and this and that. If you play hard, and have pride and you work, and you give multiple effort, you have a chance to be a good defensive team.”

Mason Plumlee boxes out Derrick Favors #15 of the Utah Jazz at the Pepsi Center on Feb. 28, 2019. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Denver’s playoff seeding will be decided by how well they play on the road. The Nuggets hold a 16-16 road record and nine of the final 14 games will be played away from the Pepsi Center. Denver has lost the six of their past eight road games and will look to turn the tide Monday night against the Boston Celtics. The game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. MT.

Monte Morris takes a shot at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 4, 2019 (credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“We still have work to do,” Nuggets guard Monte Morris said. “We don’t want to just look forward towards the playoffs. We want to stay sharp in the regular season and when the playoffs come we’ll deal with it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s