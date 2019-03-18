



– The 9-year-old boy behind the fight to repeal Severance’s no-snowball law now has a book deal. CBS4 covered Dane Best and his story in December when he realized it was illegal to throw snowballs in his town.

The Greeley Tribune reports Dane and his family were approached by an author, Richie Frieman from Baltimore, Maryland to turn their story into a book.

Since the story aired, it took off like a rocket, garnering attention from around the world.

After a few months of conversations, the family and Frieman will now publish the book entitled, “Snowballs for Severance.”

The book will be available on March 26 at major bookstores or online.