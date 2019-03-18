  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri
SUMMIT COUNTY (CBS4) – Colorado’s Copper Mountain announced Monday they have officially broke their record for the snowiest March on record. Since March 1 the mountain has measured 88 inches of snow.

The previous March record for the resort which has been open 47 years was in March 2001 with a total of 86 inches.

For the 2018-2019 ski season, Copper had measured a grand total of 285 inches through March 18. Their average snowfall is 310 inches. So with a couple more months in the snow season, the mountain has already received about 92% of their average annual snowfall.

