



– People gathered at the National Western Complex in Denver over the weekend to get a closer look at alpacas. The animals from South America have become popular in Colorado and were on display at the 2019 AOA National Alpaca Show

The show offered the chance for visitors to buy gear made of alpaca fleece and take a free alpaca yoga class. They could even a snap a selfie with one of the animals.

Breeders from around the country showed off their alpacas in a handful of competitions at the event.

The Alpaca Owners Association shared the following tips about alpacas:

– Alpacas prefer to be touched on the neck, sides and back. They don’t love being scratched behind the ears or on the head.

– Do not stand behind the alpaca. They think you’re pretty cute too and prefer to keep you in sight.