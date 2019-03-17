GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Colorado Department of Transportation employee who was killed while working in northwest Colorado. According to the Colorado State Patrol, 51-year-old Eric Hill was struck and killed by a Department of Transportation front end loader as he worked in a construction zone on Saturday night.

Hill was part of a maintenance operation working on a frontage road near Gypsum.

CDOT said Hill’s death is under investigation. CDOT says it is working with CSP.

The Gypsum Fire Protection District said Hill was a part-time firefighter for 19 years. According to the Department of Transportation, he also worked for the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District and served in the United States Air Force.

The following statement was released by Kyle Lester, the director of CDOT’s Division of Highway Maintenance.

“Each CDOT employee is part of a work family that supports and cares for one another, and we all mourn the loss of Eric Hill. Our strength and hope will be there to support Eric Hill’s family, as we have also lost a family member.”

