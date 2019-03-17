DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday’s weather will be a repeat of conditions on Saturday with light winds and fairly comfortable temperatures statewide. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s in the high country with 40s and 50s across the lower elevations.

The main difference today will be a cool front arriving from the northeast this evening. It will bring an increase in the cloud cover to Denver and the eastern plains. We will stay just a bit unsettled for Monday and Tuesday as a weak trough of lower pressure clips northeast Colorado. By Monday night we’ll see a chance for scattered rain and snow showers, some of which could last into the morning hours on Tuesday.

A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather for Wednesday, which is the spring equinox. Most of the state should enjoy plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. By Thursday a weak area of low pressure will meander into the central Rockies and it will bring some cloud cover and a chance for showers. Right now it looks like this low could hang out through Saturday which will mean a threat for showers will stay in the forecast as we start the weekend.