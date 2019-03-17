



– Hundreds of supporters packed the Colorado Muslim Society mosque in Denver after Thursday’s deadly massacre in New Zealand. Coloradans showed an outpouring of support for a community that is shaken by the mass shooting that killed 50 people inside two Christchurch mosques.

“(I feel) tremendous sadness,” said Jennie Creasey, on her way into the mosque.

Creasey attended the prayer vigil with her friend Helen Barron.

“I happen to be a Christian. My best friend is Jewish. I think we need to stand together,” Barron said.

Nancy Kneipple, who felt heartbroken by the attack, stood in solidarity with people of a different faith in a place she is familiar with.

“I’ve been to New Zealand. I stayed in Christchurch for a while, so it made (the attack) a little more personal,” she said.

Inside the mosque on Parker Road, the large crowd left standing room only.

Elected officials and religious leaders spoke out against bigotry, hate and violence.

Iman Jodeh, a spokesperson for the Colorado Muslim Society, said the mosque on Friday saw a twenty percent decline in attendance.

Jodeh wanted parishioners to feel safe in their place of worship.

“We simply will not stand for this kind of hate. No matter what your religion, what your spirituality, what your nationality,” Jodeh said.

The Society has increased mosque security in the aftermath of the attack.