DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado Avalanche fan held up a sign at the Pepsi Center Sunday saying she’d do a backflip for a puck. Then she proceeded to demonstrate that she’d back up her claim.

In a video posted to the team’s Twitter account, the young woman is seen wearing an Avs jersey next to the ice with friends. She clears a little room and then does a backflip and sticks the landing perfectly.

(credit: Colorado Avalanche)

Her sign said JOSTY on it, referencing player Tyson Jost.

(credit: Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The team initially didn’t know who the fan was, but they later tweeted that they figured it out and will present her with her wish. They wrote: “A (well-deserved) Josty-signed puck is headed her way.”

The Avalanche defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday.

