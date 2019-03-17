



– A Colorado Avalanche fan held up a sign at the Pepsi Center Sunday saying she’d do a backflip for a puck. Then she proceeded to demonstrate that she’d back up her claim.

In a video posted to the team’s Twitter account, the young woman is seen wearing an Avs jersey next to the ice with friends. She clears a little room and then does a backflip and sticks the landing perfectly.

Her sign said JOSTY on it, referencing player Tyson Jost.

The team initially didn’t know who the fan was, but they later tweeted that they figured it out and will present her with her wish. They wrote: “A (well-deserved) Josty-signed puck is headed her way.”

The Avalanche defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday.