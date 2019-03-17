



GB Fish and Chips

– Got a hankering for fish and chips? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fish and chips outlets in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own malt vinegar to produce a list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

Topping the list is GB Fish and Chips. Located at 1311 S. Broadway in Overland (although it has other locations), the British spot, which offers fish and chips, along with meat pies and sausage rolls, is the highest rated fish and chips spot in Denver, boasting four stars out of 404 reviews on Yelp

Genna Rae Wings and More

Next up is Whittier’s Genna Rae Wings and More, situated at 1819 E. 28th Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, this spot to score fish and chips, chicken wings, and burgers has proven to be a local favorite.

Winston’s Pub & Grill

Winston’s Pub & Grill, a pub and British spot that offers fish and chips, along with burgers, pizza and sandwiches, is another go-to, with four stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8101 E. Belleview Ave. to see for yourself.

Article provided by Hoodline.