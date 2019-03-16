  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Electoral Vote, Jared Polis, National Popular Vote, National Popular Vote Interstate Compact


DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law to have the state cast its presidential electoral votes for the winner of the national popular vote. Colorado is now among 11 other states and Washington, D.C. which are now part of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

North Carolina voters along with 30 other states have a ban on same-sex marriage (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)

The compact would take effect after state with a collective 270 electoral votes — the number needed to win the presidency — agree to join.

The group now have 181 with Colorado’s nine electoral votes.

RELATED: Experts Debate Bill For National Popular Vote In Colorado

