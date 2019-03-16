



A jury found a 22-year-old man guilty of assaulting a Breckenridge police officer when she was trying to help him. The man, Nathan Finnegan, of Minnesota, apparently crashed his van while high on marijuana in July of 2018.

The district attorney’s office says Finnegan left the van and walked toward Highway 9, stripping down as he walked. They say he eventually laid in the road, only wearing boxer shorts, before a bus driver came upon Finnegan.

She called 911, and a Breckenridge police officer helped get him off the road. As the two waited for more emergency responders, Finnegan hit the officer in her face and strangled her until she was unconscious.

The officer suffered serious injuries and was sent to the hospital. She was released days later.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested the man, who, prosecutors say, was still acting erratically.

Finnegan was convicted of second degree assault upon a peace officer with serious bodily injury among other charges. He faces at least five years in prison.