COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs police officer got some praise from a Hollywood celebrity. The officer, Cem Duzel, was shot in the line of duty in August.

Officer Cem Duzel (Colorado Springs Police Department)

Duzel has spent months recovering at Craig Hospital. His coworkers know he’s a big fan of John Cena, so they’ve been trying to get the professional wrestler-turned-actor’s attention through social media.

It finally worked.

John Cena (credit: CBS)

“I think your journey and your perseverance and strength has been amazing. I wanted to send you a personal message of thank you. Thank you for putting your story and your message on the internet. And moreover, thank you for involving me in whatever capacity whether it’s a punching bag or a form of inspiration, ” Cena said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says it is taking Cena’s motto of “Never Give Up” to heart.

They say they will keep trying to get the actor to visit Colorado and visit Duzel in person.

In August, “The Incredible Hulk,” Lou Ferrigno, visited Duzel in the hospital.

Lou Ferrigno visits with Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel. (credit: Lou Ferrigno)

Ferrigno said Duzel was his inspiration the day the two met.

