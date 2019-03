JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were hurt after their vehicle fell 100 feet into a ditch off Highway 285 on Saturday. The crash happened about three miles south of C-470.

A technical rescue team with West Metro Fire Rescue pulled the vehicle out. One person was taken to the hospital via a Flight for Life helicopter.

Investigators haven’t said what caused the crash. It doesn’t appear any other vehicles were involved.