By Michael Spencer


DENVER (CBS4) – Free agent defensive lineman Zach Kerr intends to re-sign with the Broncos a source told CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer.

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 16: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos is congratulated by defensive end Zach Kerr #92 after a quarterback sneak touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the fourth quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 16, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The deal was finalized Saturday morning.

Kerr, who played in all 16 games last season, had a career high 33 tackles in 2018.

He becomes the latest Bronco to re-sign following Friday’s signing of TE Jeff Heuerman. Heuerman and the team agreed to a two-year contract.

The Broncos also signed CB Bryce Callahan to a three-year contract Friday. Callahan is entering his 5th year in the NFL.

Michael Spencer

