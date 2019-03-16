



Free agent defensive lineman Zach Kerr intends to re-sign with the Broncos a source told CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer.

The deal was finalized Saturday morning.

Kerr, who played in all 16 games last season, had a career high 33 tackles in 2018.

He becomes the latest Bronco to re-sign following Friday’s signing of TE Jeff Heuerman. Heuerman and the team agreed to a two-year contract.

The Broncos also signed CB Bryce Callahan to a three-year contract Friday. Callahan is entering his 5th year in the NFL.