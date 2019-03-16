  • CBS4On Air

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – April, the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, gave birth to another baby boy on Saturday. April gained internet stardom with her pregnancy in 2017.

April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri.

In July of 2018, Jordon Patch of Animal Adventure Park announced the pregnancy.

April the Giraffe and her new calf. (credit: Animal Adventure Park)

On Saturday, April gave birth to another calf in front of millions of adoring fans. Both the new calf and Tajiri share the same father, Oliver.

April and her baby boy on Saturday. (credit: Animal Adventure Park)

Mom and new baby appear to be doing fine.

