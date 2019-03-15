BREAKING NEWSArvada police ask for help finding 2 missing people who went camping in mountains
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder News, Boulder Police, Colorado News, Michael Dougherty, Zayd Atkinson


BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado district attorney’s office has received a grant for bias training in a city where several police officers confronted black student Zayd Atkinson outside his home. The Daily Camera reported Wednesday that the Boulder district attorney has secured $7,500 from the state to train employees on recognizing implicit bias.

Zayd Atkinson (credit: CBS)

District Attorney Michael Dougherty says his office been working to obtain the training funds since April 2018.

The city’s police department drew national attention earlier this month after several officers confronted Atkinson, a Naropa University student, who was picking up trash in front of the property where he lives.

The district attorney’s office is not involved while the case is investigated internally by police, but Dougherty says the interaction highlights the need to address implicit bias in the justice system.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s