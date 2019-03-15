



– A Colorado district attorney’s office has received a grant for bias training in a city where several police officers confronted black student Zayd Atkinson outside his home. The Daily Camera reported Wednesday that the Boulder district attorney has secured $7,500 from the state to train employees on recognizing implicit bias.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty says his office been working to obtain the training funds since April 2018.

The city’s police department drew national attention earlier this month after several officers confronted Atkinson, a Naropa University student, who was picking up trash in front of the property where he lives.

The district attorney’s office is not involved while the case is investigated internally by police, but Dougherty says the interaction highlights the need to address implicit bias in the justice system.

