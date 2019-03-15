Filed Under:Vitalant


DENVER (CBS4) – There’s an increased need for blood donors in Colorado after the March blizzard. On Friday morning Vitalant asked for eligible donors to come forward and help.

(credit: CBS)

The blood bank is looking to make up for 883 units of blood that could not be donated due to the blizzard.

There are eight donation centers in Colorado. For more information, check Vitalant.org.

