<strong>SHARE YOUR STORY: <a href=”https://denver.cbslocal.com/together-4-colorado-share-story/”>Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4</a></strong>
Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “<a href=”http://cbsdenver.com/togetherwithkarenleigh/”>Together With Karen Leigh</a>” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!
Here are some of the stories featured on this week’s show:
– Street Artist Hopes Blind Children Find A ‘Sense Of Wonder In Her Wings’
– Proposed Affordable Housing Complex To Serve Foster Children Aging Out
– Volunteers Collect 30,000+ Pounds Of Food To Feed Hungry Kids
– Colorado School Of Mines Students Create Brain-Activated Wheelchair At ‘Hack-A-Thon’
– Steamboat Marching Band Performs While Skiing Into Winter Carnival
See links from this week’s show below:
http://calendar.denverpost.com/#!/details/chipotle-s-food-and-fellowship/6178110/2019-03-19T16
http://visitarvada.org/avcevents/march-madness-book-sale/