



– This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, groups around the Denver metro area are teaming up to make sure everyone gets home safe. The message is never drive impaired.

Lyft, Marijuana Industry Group, CDOT, City of Denver and AAA have teamed up to offer $13,000 worth of free rides home on St. Pat’s Day weekend. That’s the average price of a DUI in Colorado after fees and insurance costs.

Everyone who signs up will be eligible for a free ride home. The car with the safe ride home message was parked at 21st and Blake St. on Friday. People are encouraged to sign it and in exchange, they get a Lyft credit for a free ride home to be used this weekend.

If you can’t make it downtown, no worries. You can sign up online for the $10 Lyft credit.

The hope is that the ride share credit will encourage people to help save a life by keeping impaired drivers off the road. The focus isn’t just beer, but marijuana.

“We know that when you combine marijuana with alcohol, it can have a real additive effect on your impairment than if you were to use one of those substances alone. It can actually become quite dangerous,” said CDOT spokesman Sam Cole.

“You don’t ever have to arrange for a designated driver, call a cab and hope it comes, drive and park your car and find it the next morning. Now more than ever, thanks to these partners we can deliver what we’ve said all along- if you drink, don’t drive and if you drive, don’t drink,” said AAA spokeswoman Skyler McKinley.

LINK: CDOT St. Patrick’s Day Pledge