SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) — There was a new chapter in the “Moose Watch” story in Silverthorne on Friday — and it introduced two new characters.
The town library was forced to close on Wednesday, not because of the blizzard, but because a bull moose decided to take a nap on the sidewalk outside the front entrance.
The moose returned to the library on Friday — with a female and a calf!
Officials said library patrons were staying inside while “Muffin” and the two other moose hung around outside.
“Posing this afternoon for a glamour shot in front of our beloved Buffalo Mountain,” the Town of Silverthorne tweeted Friday afternoon.
In a separate non-fiction tale, a moose broke into a home in Breckenridge Friday and decided to take a nap in one of the bedrooms.