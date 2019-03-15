



— There was a new chapter in the “Moose Watch” story in Silverthorne on Friday — and it introduced two new characters.

The town library was forced to close on Wednesday, not because of the blizzard, but because a bull moose decided to take a nap on the sidewalk outside the front entrance.

The moose returned to the library on Friday — with a female and a calf!

The moose was nicknamed "Muffin" and was accompanied by a mom and calf.

Officials said library patrons were staying inside while “Muffin” and the two other moose hung around outside.

“Posing this afternoon for a glamour shot in front of our beloved Buffalo Mountain,” the Town of Silverthorne tweeted Friday afternoon.

In a separate non-fiction tale, a moose broke into a home in Breckenridge Friday and decided to take a nap in one of the bedrooms.