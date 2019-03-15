Filed Under:Silverthorne News


SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) — There was a new chapter in the “Moose Watch” story in Silverthorne on Friday — and it introduced two new characters.

The town library was forced to close on Wednesday, not because of the blizzard, but because a bull moose decided to take a nap on the sidewalk outside the front entrance.

(credit: Silverthorne Police)

The moose returned to the library on Friday — with a female and a calf!

Officials said library patrons were staying inside while “Muffin” and the two other moose hung around outside.

“Posing this afternoon for a glamour shot in front of our beloved Buffalo Mountain,” the Town of Silverthorne tweeted Friday afternoon.

(credit: Town of Silverthorne)

In a separate non-fiction tale, a moose broke into a home in Breckenridge Friday and decided to take a nap in one of the bedrooms.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s