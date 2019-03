ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police are asking for help finding two missing people who went camping in the mountains. Police say 19-year-old Olivia Megan Schack and 20-year-old Michael Lee Gomez left on Tuesday afternoon.

That was right ahead of the March blizzard. Both were expecting to sleep in a 2010 silver Lincoln SUV.

If you see the SUV, you’ll want to contact Arvada police or the sheriff in that area.