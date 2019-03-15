BREAKING NEWSArvada police ask for help finding 2 missing people who went camping in mountains
Kristin Ashley Eagle, Loveland News


LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) – A Loveland woman accused of faking illnesses to get donations has been sentenced to a year in the Larimer County work release program and 10 years of probation. The Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald reports 45-year-old Kristin Eagle, of Loveland, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in January to computer crimes and charitable fraud.

Kristin Ashley Eagle (credit: Larimer County)

The plea deal allows Eagle to shed charges alleging theft between $100,000 and $1 million, two counts of identity theft, unauthorized financial transaction and forgery of a government-issued document.

Eagle must also pay restitution in the case. Prosecutor Shaun Reinhart implied restitution could be as much as $19,000.

Defense attorney Daniel Jasinski argues that Kristin Eagle’s crimes stemmed from unnoticed mental illnesses that led her to siphon funds from the Fort Collins mountain bike community.

