



– New Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco met with the media at team headquarters on Friday. Flacco, who is entering his 12th year in the league, will be the Broncos starting quarterback when the 2019 season begins.

“He’s a winner,” said GM John Elway when he introduced Flacco. Elway also added that he feels Flacco has, “A lot of good football left.”

“I’m really excited (about the Broncos offense),” said Flacco. “Just from our running back (Phillip Lindsay) being a young guy, and our receiver (Courtland Sutton) being a young guy, I’m excited about it.”

Flacco will be the fifth Broncos starting quarterback since Peyton Manning led the team to Super Bowl 50, and his arrival in Denver has several similarities to Manning’s. Both players have Super Bowl experience, and both joined the Broncos in the twilight of their careers and joined new franchises for the first time as professionals.

Flacco said he hasn’t had the opportunity to speak to Manning, but would welcome the opportunity.

“I am new to this,” said Flacco. “If that opportunity arises, it would probably be a huge benefit to talk to somebody like him who has been through this.”

Flacco also said he hopes to bring stability to the most important position on the field.

“I think I’m the guy (to do that). Gotta go prove that I am.”

The Broncos will play their first preseason game in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

