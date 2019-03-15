



– Two Denver businesses are coming together in honor of a woman who was murdered inside her Five Points apartment. Rosenberg’s Bagels on 26th Avenue held an event to spotlight the launch of a non-profit foundation in the name of Cristina Weir

Weir, 28, died in a stabbing in July 2017.

Colleagues from Velocity Global in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood where Weir worked attended the event, along with Weir’s godmother, Pam Ruoff.

“She was an incredible young woman who was making a difference in the world. And we want to carry on her legacy,” Ruoff said.

Family members formed the Cristina M. Weir Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides funds to deserving high school students for special projects, learning opportunities and leadership skills where Weir grew up in Virginia.

“Kids might have a tough home life. But if they’ve got outside support, it makes all the difference in the world and it did in Cristina’s life as well,” said Ruoff.

The outside support helped Weir overcome challenges in her own upbringing, graduate college, and start a career as operations manager at Velocity Global.

“She was a very hard worker,” said Jenni McLean, a colleague. “She was just very diligent and very committed to what she was doing.”

Friday’s gathering at Rosenberg’s, where Cristina enjoyed visiting, followed a fundraiser a week earlier in Virginia that raised more than $4,000.

The Foundation is preparing to disburse its first three grant awards in the fall of 2019 at Weir’s alma mater, Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas, Virginia.

