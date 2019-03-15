DENVER (CBS4) – The great bomb cyclone of 2019 will go down in history as one of the strongest mid-latitude cyclones ever recorded on land. It’s very rare to have a storm gain so much strength, so rapidly, in the middle of a continent. Typically bomb cyclones occur over the ocean, such as when Nor’easters form off the coast of North Carolina.

The storm set numerous records in Colorado for either daily rainfall, daily precipitation, daily snow, wind gusts or low air pressure. The following is a list of reports received by the National Weather Service. Some of the snowfall totals are from CBS4 Weather Watchers.

BAROMETRIC PRESSURE

During the late morning hours on Wednesday, March 13, many places in eastern Colorado and western Kansas recorded barometric pressures that are equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane. Some were the lowest ever observed.

Lamar, Colorado – 970.4 mb (potentially a new state record for Colorado)

La Junta, Colorado – 971.2 mb

Pueblo, Colorado – 973.9 mb (new record)

Dodge City, Kansas – 974.6 (lowest since 1900)

Goodland, Kansas – 975.2 mb

Colorado Springs, Colorado – 976.1 mb

Denver, Colorado – 979.01 mb (lowest ever measured at DIA)

Alamosa, Colorado – 983.7 mb (new record)

PEAK WIND GUSTS (60 MPH OR GREATER)

96 MPH – Colorado Springs

91 MPH – 6 miles S of Stonewall

89 MPH – La Junta Airport

85 MPH – 6 miles SW of Truckton

82 MPH – Lamar Airport

81 MPH – 2 miles N of Black Forest

81 MPH – Limon

78 MPH – Pueblo Airport

77 MPH – 5 miles S of Manilla Village

76 MPH – 6 miles WSW of Carr

76 MPH – Hugo

74 MPH – 8 miles S of Springfield

73 MPH – 4 miles E of Thatcher

73 MPH – 1 mile ENE of Brighton

72 MPH – 3 miles SE of Westcreek

71 MPH – Akron Airport

71 MPH – 18 miles SW of Forder

71 MPH – 6 miles ESE of Weston

70 MPH – 2 miles NW of Strasburg

69 MPH – 12 miles WSW of Forder

69 MPH – 1 mile ENE of Aguilar

69 MPH – 4 miles SW of Campo

68 MPH – 8 miles S of Holyoke

68 MPH – 5 miles S of the Air Force Academy

67 MPH – 1 mile SE of Julesburg

65 MPH – 2 miles W of Kelim

65 MPH – 1 mile SE of the Rampart Reservoir

64 MPH – 3 miles N of Loveland

63 MPH – 4 miles WNW of Woodlin School

63 MPH – Nunn

63 MPH – 17 miles NW of Two Buttes

63 MPH – 1 mile NNW of McClave

62 MPH – Holyoke Airport

62 MPH – Trinidad Airport

62 MPH – 2 miles W of Keenesburg

61 MPH – Lone Tree

61 MPH – Saguache

61 MPH – 4 miles E of Buckeye

61 MPH – 4 miles N of Walsenburg

61 MPH – 7 miles NE of Springfield

60 MPH – 3 miles E of Denver

60 MPH – 3 miles NE of Englewood

60 MPH – 9 miles W of The Saunders

60 MPH – 7 miles W of Las Animas

60 MPH – 4 miles NNE of Lamar

SNOW TOTALS

52″ – Wolf Creek Pass

25.5″ – 2 miles SSE of Blue Valley

23″ – Ouray (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

22″ – Pinecliffe (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

21.1″ – 3 miles NE of Nederland

20.9″ – 1 mile NNE of Shaffers Crossing

18.4″ – Nederland

17.6″ – 2 miles NE of Rollinsville

17″ – 5 miles NNW of Mishowaka

16.3″ – 2 miles SSE of Kittredge

16.2″ – 3 miles W of Aspen Park

16″ – 2 miles ENE of Monument

16″ – East Franktown (CBS4 Weather Watcher, drifts to 4 feet)

15″ – 1 mile W of Woodland Park

15″ – N. of Black Hawk (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

15″ – SE Genesee (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

14.5″ – Estes Park (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

14″ – 1 mile SSE of Agate

13.7″ – 2 miles SSW of Brookvale

13.5″ – 3 miles NW of Black Forest

13.4″ – 2 miles SSW of Elkdale

13″ – Coal Creek Canyon (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

12.8″ – 2 miles SW of Golden

12.5″ – Dillon

12″ – Dillon (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

12.3″ – Evergreen (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

12″ – 3 miles SSE of Silver Plume

12″ – Monarch Pass

11.9″ – 1 mile NE of Brookvale

11.3″ – 7 miles NW of San Isabel (1.40″ water equivalent)

11″ – East of Conifer (CBS4 Weather Watcher, drifts to 4 feet or more)

10.6″ – 1 mile W of Rosita

10.4″ – 3 miles N of Foxfield

10.4″ – 7 miles W of Rustic

10″ – 3 miles NNE of Parker

9.5″ – 3 miles E of Franktown

9.5″ – 7 miles E of Virginia Dale

9″ – 2 miles NNE of Elizabeth

9″ – NW of Bailey (CBS4 Weather Watcher, 0.75″ water)

9″ – 1 mile ENE of 11-Mile Canyon Reservoir

9″ – 1 mile NNW of Cheesman Reservoir

9″ – 5 miles SSE of the Air Force Academy (drifting to 3.5 feet)

9″ – Parker (CBS4 Weather Watcher, drifts at least 2-3 feet)

8.5″ – 3 miles SW of Ponderosa Park

8.5″ – 3 miles SSW of Highlands Ranch

8.5″ – 3 miles NNW of Horsetooth Mountain

8.4″ – 3 miles ESE Buckhorn Mountain

8.3″ – 2 miles WNW of Estes Park

8″ – 2 miles SW of Chatfield Reservoir

8″ – 2 miles SW of Cherry Hills Village

8″ – Walden (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

7″ – Frederick (CBS4 Weather Watcher, significant drifting to 3 feet)

7.9″ – 1 mile S of Highland Park

7.5″ – S. Parker (CBS4 Weather Watcher, drifts to 4 feet)

7.4″ – Georgetown

7.1″ – Denver International Airport

7″ – Severance (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

7″ – Silver Plume (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

7″ – 2 miles WSW of Byers

7″ – 10 miles NW of Kremmling

6.8″ – 4 miles W of Pinewood Springs

6.8″ – Sedalia (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

6.4″ – 3 miles N of Cherry Creek Reservoir

6.2″ – NW Arvada (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

6″ – 5 miles SE of Commerce City

6″ – 2 miles ESE of Denver

6″ – 6 miles NNW of Silverthorne

6″ – 1 mile NNW of Lake George

5.6″ – Frisco

5.5″ – SW Denver (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

5.5″ – West Arvada (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

5.5″ – Brush (CBS4 Weather Watcher, 0.51″ water)

5.2″ – Broomfield (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

5″ – 1 mile E of Gary

5″ – 1 mile WNW of Hugo

5″ – 1 mile S of Crook

5″ – 1 mile SE of Englewood

5″ – 5 miles W of Westcliffe

4.5″ – 1 mile ENE of Longmont

4.3″ – 1 mile WNW of Bellvue

4″ – 3 miles WSW of Fort Collins

4″ – SW Lone Tree (CBS4 Weather Watcher, drifts to 1 foot or more)

4″ – 3 miles ESE of Lakewood

4″ – Superior (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

4″ – 3 miles E of Loveland

4″ – Littleton’s Columbine West area (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

3.7″ – NW Westminster (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

3″ – 2 miles WNW of Peterson Air Force Base

3″ – Fort Collins (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

3″ – S. Lakewood (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

2.8″ – Lakewood (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

2.5″ – 2 miles WNW of Colorado Springs (estimated due to wind, 0.95″ of rain before change to snow)

2″ – Wray (CBS4 Weather Watcher, 1.25″ total moisture, mostly rain)

2″ – Fort Collins (CBS4 Weather Watcher, 0.47″ of rain)

HEAVY RAIN REPORTS

1.23″ – 1 mile WSE of Rosita

1.04″ – 2 miles WNW of Colorado Springs

0.87″ – 3 miles S of Pueblo

DAMAGE REPORTS

30 foot tall, 13″ diameter pine tree snapped just above ground level 4 miles N of Peyton

2 foot diameter tree down 3 miles S of Pueblo

large tree estimated over 100 years old down 2 miles NNW of Blende

20 foot tall tree down 3 miles NNE of Falcon