Filed Under:Andrew Collins, Denver News, Denver Police


DENVER (CBS4) – A judge has dismissed an indecent exposure charge against a United Airlines pilot. Andrew Collins of Virginia said he was the victim of governmental misconduct when Denver police arrested him on Sept. 20 for standing naked in front of his 10th floor Westin hotel window overlooking Denver International Airport.

Andrew Collins (credit: Denver Police)

The Denver judge dismissed the misdemeanor charge against Collins on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported Collins’ lawyer argued Collins didn’t know people could see him when he opened the curtains slightly at the hotel.

(credit: CBS)

