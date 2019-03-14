BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A 63-year-old skier who was found unconscious in a stand of trees at Copper Mountain resort has died. Summit County sheriff’s officials say the man, whose name has not been released, was found on the edge of a run Wednesday afternoon. He died at a nearby hospital.

Investigators have not said if the man hit a tree or collapsed.

The Summit County coroner will release a cause of death.

