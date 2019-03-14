BLIZZARD AFTERMATHStretches of I-25 & I-76 remain closed, Interstate 70 back open
By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia has agreed to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Garcia, who was selected by the Broncos in the 4th round of the 2015 draft, played in 56 games and started 41 games during his time with the team.

Max Garcia (credit: Steve Nehf/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

He becomes the latest player to leave via free agency joining Matt Paradis (Panthers), Billy Turner (Packers) and Bradley Roby (Texans).

In Arizona, Garcia will be reunited with former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph who’s currently the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals.

Michael Spencer

